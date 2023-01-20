Cool and breezy to end off the work week.

TODAY: We will once again be in the lower to upper 30s heading into the end of the work week. The skies will be mostly clear as we will have mostly sunny conditions. The wind will be steady out of the Southwest at 10-25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

TONIGHT: We will see scattered cloud cover throughout the night. Lows will range from the 20s and 30s in Western Montana to the teens in Eastern Montana. The winds will be out of the West at 10-15 mph.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: The weekend is shaping up to be eventful. High temperatures on Saturday are going to be in the lower to upper 30s and low 40s while the highs on Sunday are going to be colder in the lower to upper 20s. A system does look to make its way in for the weekend providing scattered clouds to start on Saturday but mostly overcast skies and snow to make its way in for Saturday night and during the day on Sunday. The winds will be out of the Southwest on Saturday at 15-30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. On Sunday, we will shift the winds to come from the Northwest at 10-25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

MONDAY: High temperatures for the start of next week will range from the lower to the upper 20s. We will see mostly cloudy skies with snow showers in the area. The winds will be out of the Southwest at 10-20 mph.

TUESDAY: High temperatures will be in the mid 20s to the mid 30s as we head into next Tuesday. We will see partly to mostly sunny skies and scattered snow showers throughout the area. The winds will be out of the Southwest at 10-20 mph.

WEDNESDAY: High Temperatures will remain in the mid 20s to the mid 30s as we head into the middle of next week. We will once again see the chance for snow showers in the area. The winds will be out of the Southwest at 5-15 mph.

THURSDAY: High temperatures heading into next Thursday will be in the lower to upper 30s and low 40s. We will see mostly cloudy skies throughout the area. Scattered rain and snow showers will be possible. The winds will be out of the Southwest at 10-20 mph.