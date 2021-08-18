Cool and Cloudy With Rain Showers Around Tuesday Night and Wednesday

Rain showers are likely tonight and tomorrow morning, and some of the rainfall that we see tonight may be heavy. There are then going to be scattered rain showers around tomorrow afternoon/evening, generally in locations east of I-15. Some isolated thunderstorms are also possible tonight and tomorrow, and gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall are possible with any thunderstorms that do develop. Some snow is also going to be possible tonight and tomorrow in the peaks of the Rockies, and light snow accumulations are possible.

Between noon today and midnight tomorrow night, many locations in central Montana are going to pick up between 0.5” and 1.5” of rainfall, with the highest amounts of precipitation expected in locations around I-15 in central Montana. Lower rainfall amounts are expected in northeastern Montana where places like Glasgow are likely going to receive less than 0.25” of rainfall by midnight tomorrow night.

It is also going to be cool tonight as lows are going to be in the mid to upper 40s in central Montana, and the low to mid 50s in eastern Montana. The temperatures are then not really going to warm up much tomorrow as highs are only going to be in the low to mid 50s in central Montana and the mid to upper 60s in eastern Montana. Breezy conditions are also expected tonight, especially before midnight, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph. It is then going to be a little breezy tomorrow in central Montana as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 15 mph, and it is going to be breezy tomorrow in eastern Montana as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph. There is also a Lake Wind Advisory in effect for Fort Peck Lake until 6pm tomorrow, and there is a Red Flag Warning in effect for eastern and southern Montana until 12am or 3am tonight depending on which county you are in.

On Thursday, we are going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies with some scattered rain showers and isolated thunderstorms around, generally in locations east of I-15. There are then going to be some scattered rain showers and isolated thunderstorms around in all of Montana on Friday and Saturday as another storm system passes through our area. The temperatures on these three days are also going to be well below average for this time of year as highs are only going to be in the mid to upper 60s and low 70s in most locations.

The temperatures are then going to warm up some on Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday as highs are going to be in the 70s in most locations. We are also going to have partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies with a chance of rain showers and thunderstorms on Sunday and Monday as a couple disturbances pass through our area. Mostly sunny skies and mainly dry conditions are then expected on Tuesday as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather.