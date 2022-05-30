Cool and cloudy with showers for Memorial Day.

TODAY: We will see cool temperatures today for our Memorial Day with highs that will mostly top out in the 50s. We will be in the 60s in Eastern Montana. We will be mostly cloudy throughout the day and there will be scattered showers in the area. Winds will be out of the North at 10-25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

TONIGHT: We will have continued mostly cloudy skies tonight will some scattered showers in the area. We will be cool tonight with lows in the upper 30s and low 40s. The winds will die down a little bit, but we will stay breezy out of the North at 5-15 mph.

TOMORROW: We will have high temperatures tomorrow that will be mostly in the 60s across our area. We will have mostly cloudy conditions to start the day but will clear things out as we head into the later part of the day. The wind will be light and variable.

WEDNESDAY: Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s as we head into the middle of the week. We will be under partly cloudy skies. The wind will be light and variable.

THURSDAY: We will have mostly cloudy skies as there will be increased clouds into the afternoon as we head into Thursday. We will continue to warm up with most highs in the low to mid 70s. The winds will be light and variable.

FRIDAY: We will have mostly overcast skies with scattered showers as we head into the end of the work week. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s and low 70s. The winds will once again be light and variable.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: For the weekend, we will have high temperatures that will range from the mid to upper 60s on Saturday and the upper 60s to mid 70s on Sunday. We will have a light breeze for both days of the weekend out of the Northeast at 5-10 mph. We will be mostly cloudy on Saturday. For Sunday, we will have mostly overcast skies with scattered showers and non-severe thunderstorms in the afternoon.