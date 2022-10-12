Cool and windy as we head into the middle of the week.

TODAY: We will see temperatures remaining cool this afternoon with highs in the mid 50s to low 60s. We will see scattered showers and mostly cloudy skies to start but will see decreasing clouds and sunny skies in the afternoon. The wind will be out of the Northwest around 10-20 mph. However, in Eastern Montana we will see winds of 20-30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

TONIGHT: We will see continued clearing skies throughout the overnight hours as most areas will be clear. We will also get the temperatures down into the lower to upper 30s. The wind will be out of the Northwest at 10-20 mph.

TOMORROW: Temperatures will trend a little bit warmer as we head into tomorrow with highs in the mid 60s to low 70s. We will be under mostly sunny skies throughout the area. The wind will be out of the Southwest at 10-20 mph.

FRIDAY: We will see partly cloudy skies to start with increasing clouds into the afternoon as we wrap up the work week. Showers are possible later in the evening. We will once again see highs in the mid 60s to low 70s. We will also have winds once again out of the Southwest at 10-20 mph.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: We are shaping up to have a very nice weekend ahead for us. We will see scattered showers to start off our Saturday but will then see decreasing clouds leading to mostly sunny conditions. We will then be mostly sunny for Sunday. Temperatures for both days of the weekend will be in the lower to upper 60s. For both Saturday and Sunday, we will have light winds around 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Our high temperatures will be warming once again as we head into the start of next week with highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. We will be under mostly sunny skies throughout the area. The wind will be light around 5 mph.

TUESDAY: We will have a very similar forecast next Tuesday with highs once again in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Mostly sunny skies will once again be expected, and we will have light winds again around 5 mph.