Cool, dry, and breezy to kick off the work week.

TODAY: High Temperatures will get into the lower to upper 30s heading into the start of the week. We will have partly to mostly cloudy skies throughout the area. The wind will be out of the Southwest at 10-20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

TONIGHT: The low temperatures tonight will get down to the teens and 20s. We will continue to have scattered cloud cover throughout the night and will remain dry. The wind will be out of the Southwest at 5-15 mph.

TOMORROW: For tomorrow, we can expect high temperatures reaching the mid 30s to mid 40s. We will see mostly cloudy skies with an isolated rain or snow shower possible later. The wind will be out of the Southwest at 10-25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Heading into the middle of the week, we will continue to become milder with highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. The winds will continue to be blustery out of the Southwest at 15-25 mph with gusts to 40 mph. We will see mostly cloudy skies throughout the area. Scattered rain and upper elevation snow showers are possible.

THURSDAY: Conditions are looking quite mild for our Thanksgiving Day forecast with high temperatures in the lower to upper 40s and low 50s. We will see strong winds as well out of the Southwest at 20-30 mph with gusts to 50+ mph. Finally, there will be mostly cloudy skies overhead and an isolated rain or upper elevation snow shower can’t be ruled out. Most areas will remain dry though.

FRIDAY: As we wrap up the work week, we look forward to having our warmest day of the forecast. High temperatures will be in the upper 40s and low 50s. This is helped by the mostly sunny skies that are to be expected. We will have continued breezy conditions out of the Southwest at 10-20 mph with gusts to 30-40 mph.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: The weekend looks to be fairly on course for what you would expect for this time of year. Our high temperatures will be in the lower to upper 40s for both Saturday and Sunday. The main story will continue to be the wind as we head into the day Saturday out of the Southwest at 20-30 mph with gusts to 50 mph. A lighter breeze is expected for Sunday out of the Southwest at 10-20 mph. We can expect partly to mostly cloudy skies and dry conditions for both days of the weekend.