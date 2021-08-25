Cool in the morning for the first day of school. 70s by afternoon.

HERE’S A LOOK AT THE FORECAST FOR THE NEXT 7 DAYS:

TODAY: We will be under mostly sunny skies to start but there will be increasing clouds throughout the day. Temperatures at the bus stop today will be around 50 degrees. There is a chance for an afternoon shower or thunderstorm. High will be in the mid 70’s. The wind will also shift directions but remain light out of the Northeast at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: We won’t be as clear tonight as there will be some partly cloudy skies in our area. There will be an initial chance for a left-over shower to make its way through the area but after that we will be mostly dry. Temperatures will be cool once again in the lower to upper 40s. A few 30s in Northwestern Montana.

TOMORROW: We will have mostly cloudy skies for the day Thursday with temperatures holding in the low 70’s. There will be more chances for some showers and thunderstorms. We could see severe weather in Central and Eastern Montana. Winds will start from the Southwest at 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies to wrap up the work week and we will have temperatures ranging from the low to upper 70’s. The winds will be gusty out of the West at 10-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. There will be some chances for some showers and thunderstorms throughout the day.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: The initial outlook on this weekend tells a story of two different weather days. Saturday will be the more eventful day with a chance for up to a quarter of an inch of rain during the daytime hours. The cloud cover will help to limit the daytime highs with temperatures topping out in the low 60’s. Winds will also be gusty out of the Northwest at 10-15 mph with occasional gusts to 30 mph. Sunday, however, we look to rebound quite nicely. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70’s under abundant sunshine. Winds will be light out of the Southwest at 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: We look to have a lot of sunshine to start off the week as there will be only a few passing clouds. Temperatures will be quite warm to start off the week in the low to mid 80s. Winds will be out of the Southwest at 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: The drier and warmer pattern looks to continue as we will be under mostly sunny skies. The temperatures will be warm once again as well with highs in the low to mid 80s. Winds will be a little bit gusty out of the West at 10-15 mph with higher gusts to 25 mph.