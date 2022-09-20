Cool temperatures with decreasing clouds for our Tuesday.

TODAY: Temperatures will be much cooler today with highs in the lower to upper 50s. We will also see mostly overcast skies initially with decreasing clouds into the afternoon. The wind will be out of the North at 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Overnight lows will be rather cold tonight in the lower to upper 30s. We will be under mostly clear skies. The wind will be out of the North at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Temperatures will be a little warmer but will remain cool as we head into tomorrow with highs in the lower to upper 60s. We will be mostly sunny skies in the forecast with increasing clouds later into the evening. The wind will be out of the Northeast at 5-15 mph.

THURSDAY: We will see mostly overcast across the area on Thursday and will be dealing with moderate rain showers in the area. Embedded thunderstorms and flash flooding are also possible. Temperatures will continue to stay below average with most highs in the lower to upper 60s. The wind will be out of the West at 10-20 mph with gusts to 30-40 mph.

FRIDAY: We will see temperatures get back into the low to mid 70s as we head into the end of the work week. We will see mostly sunny skies with some increased clouds into the evening hours. It will be a windy day in store for us out of the Southwest at 15-30 mph with gusts up to 50+ mph.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: We will be seeing continued fall-like conditions as we head into the weekend with high temperatures on Saturday in the lower to upper 60s and highs on Sunday in the low to mid 70s. We will have mostly cloudy skies on Saturday and there will be scattered showers in the area throughout the day. As for Sunday, we look to be more pleasant under most sunny skies. The wind on Saturday will be out of the West at 10-20 mph with gusts between 30-40 mph. On Sunday, we will have a lighter Westerly breeze around 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: We will continue to stay warm as we head into next Monday with highs in the lower to upper 70s. We will also be under mostly sunny skies. The wind won't be too much of a factor with a light 5 mph breeze.