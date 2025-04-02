Cool with some scattered snow/graupel/rain showers on Wednesday

A WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect for portions of central and southwestern Montana until 12am/6am Wednesday or 6pm Wednesday.

MTN News

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for portions of central, western, and southwestern Montana until 12am/6am Wednesday or 3pm/6pm Wednesday.

There have been areas of snow and rain around throughout the day today, especially in central Montana, and snow totals have ranged from nothing at all to a couple feet of snow! As we go through this evening and tonight, snow is likely around Helena, and there is going to be some scattered rain/snow around in north-central Montana, generally in western and southern portions of north-central Montana, including around Great Falls, Stanford, and Lewistown, as a storm system continues to impact our area.

For tomorrow, we are going to have mostly cloudy skies with some scattered rain, graupel, and snow showers around throughout the day in north-central Montana. Around Helena, we are going to have mostly to partly cloudy skies tomorrow with some scattered snow around during the morning and a few scattered rain, graupel, and snow showers around during the second half of the day.

In the lower elevations that see snow, up to 5” of new snow accumulation is possible through midday tomorrow. In the mountains, up to 10” of new snow accumulation is possible through midday tomorrow. This new snow will cause roads to be slick/snow-covered in some areas tonight and tomorrow morning. Also, in a lot of locations, the moisture on the roadways from today’s precipitation will freeze tonight as lows are going to be in the mid to upper 20s and low to mid 30s, and this will cause the roads to become slick even in areas that do not receive snow accumulation tonight. When traveling tonight and tomorrow, please use caution when driving and give yourself some extra time to get to where you need to go!

It is also going to be cool tomorrow as highs are going to be in the 40s and mid to upper 30s. There is also going to be a bit of a breeze around tomorrow, especially in locations east of I-15, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

There are then going to be areas of snow around later tomorrow night and on Thursday as a cold front passes through our area. Light snow accumulations of a coating-3” are possible in the lower elevations, especially along the Hi-Line. It is also going to be chilly on Thursday as highs are going to be in the 30s and low 40s in most locations. There is also going to be a bit of a breeze around on Thursday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

There are then going to be a few isolated snow showers around on Friday, generally in the mountains and generally during the morning. We are also going to have mostly sunny skies and cool temperatures on Friday as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 30s and low to mid 40s.

Nicer weather is then expected this weekend as an upper-level ridge is going to be in control of our weather. This weekend, we are going to have mostly sunny skies, dry conditions, and just a little breeze. The temperatures are also going to warm up a lot this weekend as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 40s and low to mid 50s on Saturday and the mid to upper 50s and low to mid 60s on Sunday.

As we head into early next week, we will continue to have pretty nice weather as we are going to have partly to mostly sunny skies and mostly dry conditions (just a couple isolated showers around). The temperatures are also going to be well above average early next week as highs are going to be in the 60s on Monday and the upper 50s and low to mid 60s on Tuesday. The wind will return early next week though as it is going to be breezy on Monday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph, and it is going to be windy on Tuesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 30 mph.