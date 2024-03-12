Cooler and a bit breezy on Wednesday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for portions of southern and central Montana until 6am/6pm Wednesday or 12am/6am Thursday. 1 to 5 inches of snow accumulation is possible in the lower elevations and 3 to 9 inches of snow accumulation is possible in the mountains.

A WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect for the Gallatin and Madison County Mountains as well as the Centennial Mountains until 6pm Wednesday. 2 to 6 inches of snow accumulation is possible in the lower elevations and 4 to 10 inches of snow accumulation is possible in the mountains.

We are going to have partly cloudy skies tonight with some scattered rain and snow showers around in central Montana, especially in the mountains, and some isolated rain and snow showers around in north-central Montana. It is also going to be cool tonight as lows are going to be in the mid to upper 20s and low to mid 30s in most locations. We are also going to have gusty winds around tonight along the Rocky Mountain Front as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 30 mph.

For tomorrow, we are going to have a chance to see some snow and rain showers in central Montana, especially in the mountains, and there are going to be some isolated rain and snow showers around in north-central Montana as a cold front passes through our area. We are also going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies tomorrow. It is also going to be cooler tomorrow than it was today as highs are going to range from the mid 30s to the low 50s. There is also going to be a bit of a breeze around tomorrow as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

On Thursday, we are going to have partly to mostly sunny skies with a few isolated rain and snow showers around, mainly in locations east of I-15. We are also going to have pleasant temperatures on Thursday as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 40s and low 50s.

Partly to mostly sunny skies and mostly dry conditions are then expected on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday as an upper-level ridge is generally going to be in control of our weather. It is also going to be mild on Friday as highs are going to be in the 50s and low 60s. We are then going to have pleasant temperatures this weekend as highs are going to be in the 50s and mid to upper 40s, with the coolest temperatures in eastern portions of north-central Montana. There is also going to be a bit of a breeze around on Friday and Saturday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

Lots of sunshine and dry conditions are then expected on Monday and Tuesday as an upper-level ridge is going to be in complete control of our weather. The warmest temperatures of the year so far are also possible on these two days as highs are going to be in the 60s and upper 50s in most locations, and a couple spots may even reach 70°. It is also going to be breezy in some areas on these two days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.