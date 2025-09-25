Cooler and breezier on Friday behind a cold front

We have had beautiful summer weather again today with sunny skies, dry conditions, and well above average temperatures for this time of year as highs were in the 80s and upper 70s in most locations.

Tonight will start off with clear skies, but partly cloudy to mostly clear skies are expected after midnight as a cold front begins to pass through our area. Tomorrow will start off with some clouds, but that cloud cover will quickly diminish as the cold front departs our area and most of tomorrow will feature lots of sunshine. This will be a dry cold front, so outside of a couple sprinkles, no precipitation is expected. The haze will also increase later tonight, and it will be hazy in central Montana and portions of north-central Montana tomorrow morning, but this haze will decrease as we head into the afternoon and evening. In some locations, the air quality may briefly be “unhealthy for sensitive groups” late tonight/tomorrow morning.

It will be breezy tonight along the Rocky Mountain Front as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and it will be a little breezy later tonight east of the Rocky Mountain Front as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph, with an uptick in the wind expected with the passage of the cold front. It is also going to be mild tonight as lows are going to be in the mid to upper 40s and low to mid 50s in most locations.

Much cooler temperatures are expected tomorrow behind the cold front as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 60s and low to mid 70s. It is also going to be breezy tomorrow east of the Rocky Mountain Front as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible. Along the Rocky Mountain Front, it will be gusty tomorrow as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 30 mph, and wind gusts up to 50 mph are possible.

This weekend will be a beautiful one as an upper-level ridge will be in complete control of our weather. This weekend, we are going to mostly sunny skies, dry conditions, and warm temperatures as highs are going to be in the upper 70s and low to mid 80s in most locations. Gusty winds will continue on Saturday along the Rocky Mountain Front as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph. Elsewhere, it is going to be a little breezy on Saturday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph. There is then going to be little to no wind on Sunday.

Cooler temperatures and low precipitation chances will return to Montana as we head into next week as an upper-level trough begins to approach our area. On Monday, we are going to have increasing clouds with a few showers and thunderstorms around later in the day, generally in the mountains. There are then going to be a few scattered showers around the Helena area on Tuesday and Wednesday, and there are going to be some isolated showers and thunderstorms around in north-central Montana on Tuesday and Wednesday. We are also going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies on Tuesday and partly cloudy skies on Wednesday.

The temperatures will also cool down a lot early next week. The week will start off warm as highs on Monday are going to be in the mid to upper 70s and low to mid 80s. On Tuesday, we are going to have a wide range of temperatures as highs will range from the upper 60s around Helena to the mid 80s in northeastern Montana. It is then going to be cool for everyone on Wednesday as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 60s and low to mid 70s.