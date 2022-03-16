Cooler and breezy with a few rain and snow showers around on Wednesday

A High Wind Warning remains in effect for all of Glacier County, northern Lewis and Clark County, all of Pondera County, and western Teton County until 9pm Tuesday. Sustained wind speeds are going to be between 30 and 40 mph, and wind gusts up to 65 mph are going to be possible at times.

There are going to be some isolated rain and snow showers around tonight in north-central Montana, and there are going to be some scattered valley rain and mountain rain/snow showers around tonight, especially before 9pm, in south-central Montana. We are also going to have gusty winds around tonight as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph, and wind gusts over 40 mph are going to be possible at times. It is also going to be cool again tonight as lows are going to be in the 30s in a lot of locations. Partly cloudy to mostly clear skies are also in the forecast for tonight.

For tomorrow, we are going to have partly cloudy skies with a few widely scattered rain and snow showers around, especially in the mountains. The temperatures are also going to be cooler tomorrow than they were today as highs are going to range from the upper 30s to the low 50s. It is also going to be breezy tomorrow as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and wind gusts up to 40 mph are going to be possible at times.

Beautiful weather is then expected on St. Patrick’s Day as we are going to have lots of sunshine, dry conditions, seasonable temperatures (highs in the mid to upper 40s and low to mid 50s), and just a bit of a breeze around (sustained wind speeds between 5 and 20 mph).

On Friday, we are going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies with some isolated rain and snow showers around, generally in the mountains, as a disturbance passes through our area. We are then going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies and mostly dry conditions on Saturday. It is also going to be breezy on these two days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph. Mild temperatures are also expected on these two days as highs are going to be in the 50s in most locations, and a few spots may even top out in the low 60s on Saturday.

There are then going to be some scattered rain and snow showers around on Sunday as a disturbance begins to pass through our area, and there are going to be some isolated rain and snow showers around on Monday as this disturbance leaves our area. We are also going to have mostly cloudy skies on Sunday and partly to mostly cloudy skies on Monday. It is also going to be cool and breezy on these two days as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 40s and low 50s, and sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

Partly cloudy skies and mostly dry conditions are then expected on Tuesday as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. It is also going to be mild and breezy on Tuesday as highs are going to be in the 50s, and sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.