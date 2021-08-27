Cooler and Breezy With Scattered Showers and Thunderstorms Around on Friday

There are going to be some scattered showers and thunderstorms around this evening and early tonight in locations east of I-15 as a disturbance continues to work its way through our area. We are then going to have a chance to see a few showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight in central Montana as a cold front begins to approach our area. We are also going to have partly cloudy/hazy skies and comfortable temperatures tonight as lows are going to be in the upper 40s and low to mid 50s in most locations. It is also going to be breezy early tonight in eastern Montana as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

For tomorrow, we are going to have mostly to partly cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms around throughout the day as a cold front passes through our area. A few of the thunderstorms that develop tomorrow may also be severe with damaging wind gusts and/or large hail. This cold front is also going to provide us with cooler temperatures and breezy conditions tomorrow as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 60s and low 70s in most locations, and sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph. Decreasing haze is also expected throughout the day tomorrow as the wind direction shifts to the NW behind the cold front.

On Saturday, we are going to have partly cloudy skies with a few lingering rain showers around, generally in locations east of I-15. Mostly sunny skies and dry conditions are then expected on Sunday and Monday as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. The temperatures are also going to warm up some over these three days as highs on Saturday are going to be in the low to mid 70s; highs on Sunday are going to be in the upper 70s and low to mid 80s; and highs on Monday are going to be in the low to mid 80s. It is also going to be breezy in locations east of I-15 on Saturday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.

On Tuesday, we are going to have partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies with a chance of rain showers and thunderstorms, generally during the afternoon/evening, as a cold front begins to approach our area. We are then going to have mostly sunny skies with some isolated rain showers and thunderstorms around on Wednesday as this cold front leaves our area. Thursday is then going to have mostly sunny skies with a few isolated rain showers and thunderstorms around as another disturbance begins to approach our area.

The temperatures are also going to cool down some over these three days as highs on Tuesday are going to be in the mid to upper 70s and low 80s; highs on Wednesday are going to be in the low to mid 70s; and highs on Thursday are going to be in the upper 60s and low to mid 70s. There is also going to be a little bit of a breeze around from Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday evening as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 15 mph.