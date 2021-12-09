Cooler and calmer conditions today.

TODAY: Temperatures will go back down to the upper 20s to mid 30s for our daytime highs. We will be under partly cloudy conditions. Winds will be out of the Southwest at 10-20 mph. There is a chance for snow showers to our South and West in the upper elevations.

TONIGHT: We will also have partly cloudy conditions into the night. Lows will be anywhere from the mid-teens to the mid 20s. We will be dealing with a light Southwesterly wind. There is a chance for some snow showers in the Southwestern part of our viewing area.

TOMORROW: Temperatures will remain around the freezing mark for our daytime highs. We will once again be under partly to mostly cloudy skies throughout the area. Winds will be out of the Southwest at 10-20 mph.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: At this point, the weekend looks to feature very average temperatures for this time of year. Highs for the most part will be in the low 40s. The weekend also looks to feature some mostly cloudy conditions. There is no major threat for precipitation at this time. Winds on Saturday will be quite breezy out of the Southwest at 20-30 mph with gusts of 40-50 mph. By Sunday, the winds will calm down considerably out of the Southwest at around 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: We look to have mostly cloudy conditions heading into the start of next week. There will be a chance for some scattered snow showers. The wind looks to be light and variable. As for high temperatures, we look to top out in the mid to upper 30s.

TUESDAY: Heading into the afternoon, we look to be under mostly cloudy conditions and there is a chance for some scattered snow showers. The temperatures will be warmer in the low to mid 40s. The winds remain on the calm side around 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy conditions as we head into the middle of next week. There is a good chance for some snow accumulations as there is a disturbance that looks to make its way through. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 30s. The winds will be breezy out of the Northwest at 10-20 mph.