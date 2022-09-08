Cooler and refreshing conditions for our Thursday.

TODAY: We will be much cooler today with highs in the 60s and 70s. Temps are likely to drop throughout the day. We will have partly to mostly cloudy skies throughout the area with a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day. The winds will be blustery out of the North at 15-25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

TONIGHT: Temperatures tonight will get down into the lower to upper 50s as a cold front will move through. We will be under mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the night. The winds will be out of the North at around 5 mph.

TOMORROW: We will remain on the cooler side as we head into the end of the week with highs in the 50s and 60s. We will have partly to mostly cloudy skies throughout the area. Rain showers are likely during the morning hours. The winds will be out of the Northeast at 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: The temperatures will start to warm back up as we head into the weekend with highs in the 70s and 80s on Saturday and the 80s and 90s on Sunday. We are looking to be mostly dry as we head through both days of the weekend. Mostly sunny skies are expected for Saturday with scattered passing clouds on Sunday. For Saturday and Sunday, we will have light winds in the area around 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: High temperatures will be in the mid 80s to mid 90s as we start next week. We will see partly cloudy skies throughout the area and remain mostly dry. The wind will be out of the Southwest at 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: We can expect temperatures to continue to stay warm as we head into next Tuesday with highs in the lower to upper 80s. We will also be under partly to mostly cloudy skies throughout the area. The wind will be out of the West at 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Temperatures will be a little bit cooler heading into the middle of next week with highs in the mid to upper 70s. We will have partly to mostly cloudy skies throughout the area with a chance for showers. The winds will be mostly calm.