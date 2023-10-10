Cooler and wetter weather is coming

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for the Gallatin County and Madison County Mountains as well as the Centennial Mountains from 12am Wednesday until 6am Thursday. Up to 8 inches of snow accumulation is possible above 7000 feet.

We are going to have partly cloudy to mostly clear skies tonight, with increasing cloud cover during the second half of the night. Most locations are going to be dry tonight, but a couple isolated showers are possible around the Helena area and along the Continental Divide. It is also going to be on the warmer side tonight as lows are going to be in the 40s and low 50s.

For tomorrow, we are going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms around during the late afternoon and evening as a storm system begins to impact our area. It is also not going to be as warm tomorrow as it was today as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 60s and low to mid 70s. There is also going to be a bit of a breeze around tomorrow in some locations as wind gusts up to 30 mph are possible.

There are then going to be areas of rain and mountain snow/rain around from tomorrow night through Thursday as a storm system slowly passes through our area. Snow levels will generally be between 6000 and 7000 feet, with the bulk of the snow accumulation occurring above 7000 feet over these few days. We are also going to have mostly cloudy to overcast skies from tomorrow night through Thursday.

Much cooler temperatures are also expected on Wednesday and Thursday as highs on Wednesday are going to be in the 50s in most locations, and highs on Thursday are going to be in the mid to upper 40s and low to mid 50s in most locations. It is also going to be breezy in some areas on Wednesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

On Friday, we are going to have decreasing clouds with some isolated showers around, generally in the mountains, as this week’s storm system finally leaves our area. It is also going to be a little bit warmer on Friday than it is going to be on Thursday as highs are going to be in the 50s in most locations.

For this weekend and Monday, we are going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies and mainly dry conditions as an upper-level ridge is going to be in control of our weather. The temperatures are also going to warm back up some over these three days as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 50s and low to mid 60s on Saturday, and the 60s on Sunday and Monday.