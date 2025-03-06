Cooler on Thursday, then a big warm-up for Friday and this weekend

WINTER WEATHER ALERTS are in effect for portions of southern Montana around and south of I-90 from tonight through tomorrow night.

We are going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies (via increasing clouds) and mainly dry conditions tonight. It is also going to be chilly tonight as lows are going to be in the 20s and upper teens.

For tomorrow, we are going to have mostly to partly cloudy skies and mostly dry conditions in north-central Montana. Around Helena, we are going to have overcast skies tomorrow with a few scattered snow showers around, especially in the higher terrain around/south of town and especially during the afternoon and evening. A little rain may also mix in with this snow in the lower elevations. Little to no snow accumulation is expected in the lower elevations around Helena, but the mountains may pick up a couple inches.

Tomorrow is also going to be the coolest day of the next week as highs are only going to be in the mid to upper 30s and low 40s in most locations. It is also going to be a little breezy tomorrow around Helena, in Cascade County, and along the southern part of the Rocky Mountain Front, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

We are then going to have beautiful weather on Friday as we are going to have lots of sunshine, dry conditions, and warmer temperatures as highs are going to be in the 40s and low 50s in most locations. It is also going to be breezy on Friday along the Rocky Mountain Front as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and it is going to be a little breezy on Friday east of the Rocky Mountain Front as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

Well above average temperatures are then expected this weekend and on Monday as highs are going to be in the 50s and upper 40s on Saturday; the 50s and low to mid 60s on Sunday; and the 50s and upper 40s on Monday. These mild temperatures are going to be accompanied by a lot of wind through. On these three days, it is going to be very windy along the Rocky Mountain Front as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 20 and 40 mph, and wind gusts over 60 mph are possible. East of the Rocky Mountain Front, it is going to be gusty/windy on these three days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph, and wind gusts up to 50 mph are possible. In the Helena valley, there is just going to be a little breeze (5-20 mph) around on these three days.

There is then going to be some scattered rain/snow around later Tuesday into Wednesday morning as a disturbance passes through our area. We are also going to have mostly cloudy skies and cooler temperatures on these two days as highs are going to be back in the 40s in most locations. It is also going to be a bit breezy on Tuesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.