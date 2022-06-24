Cooler temperatures for our Friday with scattered showers and t-storms.

TODAY: We will see a return of cloud cover as we head into today’s forecast. Showers and pop-up afternoon thunderstorms also can’t be ruled out. The temperatures will be a little on the cooler side on the back side of a cold front as we will range from the lower to upper 60s. Temps will be in the 70s for Eastern Montana. Winds will be out of the Northwest at 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: We will see partly to mostly cloudy skies throughout the night tonight. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible early on. Temperatures will be mild as we range from the lower to upper 50s. The winds will die down but stay from the West at 5-10 mph. Eastern Montana stays breezy.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: The sun will make a return once again for the weekend as we look to be under pleasant conditions. The temperatures will range from the mid 60s to low 70s on Saturday and the lower to upper 70s on Sunday. As for cloud cover, we will be under mostly sunny skies for both days of the weekend. We will also be under wind conditions that are very light and variable as we head into our Saturday and Sunday forecast.

MONDAY: Temperatures will warm up as we head into the start of next week as the highs will top out in the low to mid 80s. We will have clear skies to start with some increasing clouds into the afternoon. A scattered afternoon thunderstorm is possible. Winds will be light around 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Continued warming conditions continue into next Tuesday as high temperatures will range from the mid 80s to low 90s. There will be abundant sunshine to start but we will see some increasing cloud cover into the afternoon and an afternoon shower or thunderstorm can’t be ruled out. Winds will once again be light around 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Into the middle of next week, we will see highs ranging from the mid 70s to mid 80s. We will also be under partly cloudy skies but will see increasing clouds during the afternoon. Winds will be out of the West at 10-20 mph.

THURSDAY: Temperatures for next Thursday will back track a little with highs in the lower to upper 70s. We are expecting partly cloudy skies with some increase in cloud cover heading into the afternoon. There will be some scattered showers and thunderstorms in the area. The winds will be light and variable.