Cooler Temperatures for the Beginning of September

We are going to have partly cloudy to mostly clear skies tonight with a few scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms around, mainly in Blaine County, Phillips County, Valley County, and northern Fergus County. It is also going to be cool tonight in central Montana as lows are going to be in the low to mid 40s in most locations, and it is going to be mild tonight in eastern Montana as lows are going to be in the low to mid 50s in most locations. Hazy skies are also expected tonight.

For tomorrow and Thursday, we are going to have mainly sunny/hazy skies with just a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms as high pressure is generally going to be in control of our weather. It is also going to be cooler on these two days than it was today as highs tomorrow are going to be in the low to mid 70s in most locations, and highs on Thursday are going to be in the upper 60s and low to mid 70s in most locations. There is also going to be a bit of a breeze around tomorrow in all of Montana as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph, and there is going to be a little bit of a breeze around in eastern Montana and along the Hi-Line Thursday afternoon/evening as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 15 mph.

On Friday, we are going to have mostly sunny skies with some isolated rain showers and thunderstorms around as a disturbance passes by our area. It is also going to feel nice outside on Friday as highs are going to be in the low to mid 70s in most locations.

For this weekend, we are going to have very nice weather as we are going to have partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies and dry conditions on Saturday, and mostly to mainly sunny skies and mostly dry conditions on Sunday and Labor Day (Monday). It is also going to be warm on these three days as highs are going to be in the upper 70s and low to mid 80s in most locations. It is also going to be breezy on Sunday and Monday, especially during the afternoon and evening, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph. Also, high fire danger is expected on Sunday and Monday since it is going to be breezy, warm, and dry.