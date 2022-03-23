Cooler temperatures, gusty winds, and a few rain/snow showers around on Thursday

We are going to have partly cloudy skies tonight with a few widely scattered lower elevation rain and higher elevation snow showers around as a disturbance begins to pass through our area. We are also going to have gusty winds around this evening and after midnight tonight as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph, and wind gusts over 40 mph are going to be possible at times. It is also going to be cool/mild tonight as lows are going to be in the mid to upper 30s and low to mid 40s.

There are then going to be a few scattered rain and snow showers around tomorrow, especially during the morning, as a disturbance continues to work its way through our area. It is also going to be a lot cooler tomorrow than it was today as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 40s and low to mid 50s. We are also going to have gusty to, at times, strong winds around tomorrow as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph, and wind gusts over 40 mph are going to be possible at times.

Mostly cloudy skies and mainly dry conditions are then expected on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. It is also going to be mild/warm on these three days as highs on Friday are going to be in the 50s; highs on Saturday are going to be in the upper 50s and low to mid 60s; and highs on Sunday are going to be in the mid to upper 60s and low 70s. There is also going to be a little bit of a breeze around on these three days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

We are then going to have mostly cloudy skies with a chance of PM lower elevation rain and higher elevation rain/snow showers on Monday as a disturbance begins to pass through our area. There are then going to be some scattered rain and snow showers around on Tuesday, generally during the morning, as this disturbance leaves our area. We are then going to have a chance to see some more rain and snow showers on Wednesday as another disturbance begins to pass through our area.

It is also going to be mild on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 50s and low 60s. It is also going to be breezy on Monday and Tuesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph, and it is going to be a little breezy on Wednesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 15 mph.