Cooler temps and chances of rain ahead

WEATHER DISCUSSION: Montana’s unpredictable weather patterns strike again this weekend and into early next week. Despite being well into June, temperatures will begin to move below average for this time of year starting tomorrow on Sunday when a cold front begins to move in to the area. This cold front will bring cooler and wetter weather conditions to the region with highs in the 60’s and lows down to the 40’s.

Today, we saw a short-wave trough moving eastward bring isolated showers and luckily for North Central Montana, the region will see a brief lull in precipitation through tonight until early morning on Sunday where widespread showers and possible thunderstorms will return.

Along with the cooler and wetter conditions, gusty winds will also make an appearance this weekend, especially up along the Rocky Mountain Front and the Hi-line where gusts could reach 20-30 mph at times. Unsettled weather patterns will continue through next week until the latter half, where precipitation will continue but optimism about increasing temperatures remain high.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Showers likely and possible thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, lows in 50’s with 6-14 mph winds and gusts up to 24 mph.

SUNDAY: Showers with possible thunderstorms. Highs in the 60’s and lows in the 40’s with gusty, 13-15 mph winds and gusts up to 22 mph.

MONDAY (JUNETEENTH): Showers likely and possible thunderstorms. Mostly sunny with highs in the 60’s and lows in the 40’s. 5-14 mph winds with gusts up to 20 mph.

TUESDAY: Showers likely and possible thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 50’s and lows in the 40’s. 8-15 mph winds with gusts up to 20 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny with highs in 60’s and lows in 40’s.

THURSDAY: Chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny with highs near 70 and lows in 40’s.

FRIDAY: Showers likely and possible thunderstorms. Partly sunny, highs in 70’s.

