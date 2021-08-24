Cooler on Tuesday

HERE’S A LOOK AT THE FORECAST FOR THE NEXT 7 DAYS:

TODAY: Another dry day for our viewing area as we will be under partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will be cooler in the mid 60’s. Winds look to be light at 5-10 mph from the North which will help to keep down the daytime highs.

TONIGHT: It will be a rather cold night for many of us with temperatures getting down to the upper 30s and low 40s. It will be warmer in Eastern Montana with lows around 50 degrees. It will be another clear night. Winds will be light and out of the Southwest at 5 mph.

TOMORROW: We will be under mostly sunny skies to start but there will be increasing clouds throughout the day. There is a chance for an afternoon shower or thunderstorm. Temperatures will be in the mid 70’s. The wind will also shift directions but remain light out of the Northeast at 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: We will have mostly cloudy skies for the day Thursday with temperatures holding in the low 70’s. There is a chance for a shower or thunderstorm to start off the day. Winds will start from the Southwest at 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies to wrap up the work week and we will have temperatures ranging from the low to upper 70’s. The winds will be gusty out of the West at 10-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: The initial outlook on this weekend tells a story of two different weather days. Saturday will be the more eventful day with a chance for up to a quarter of an inch of rain during the daytime hours. The cloud cover will help to limit the daytime highs with temperatures topping out in the low 60’s. Winds will also be gusty out of the Northwest at 10-15 mph with occasional gusts to 30 mph. Sunday, however, we look to rebound quite nicely. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70’s under abundant sunshine. Winds will be light out of the Southwest at 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: We look to have a lot of sunshine to start off the week as there will be only a few passing clouds. Temperatures will be quite warm to start off the week right around the 80-degree mark. Winds will be out of the Southwest at 5-10 mph.