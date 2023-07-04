Cooler with a few showers and thunderstorms on Independence Day

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for the Absaroka and Beartooth Mountains from 12am until 8pm on July 4th. 2 to 6 inches of snow accumulation is possible above 9000 feet.

There are going to be a few scattered showers and thunderstorms around tonight and tomorrow as a cold front passes through our area. We are also going to have partly cloudy skies tonight and tomorrow. The haze/smoke is also going to increase tonight from north to south with the passage of a cold front, but then it will decrease tomorrow from north to south behind the cold front. The air quality should generally remain in the good or moderate category, but a few locations may see the air quality briefly become unhealthy for sensitive groups.

It is also going to be cool tonight and tomorrow as lows tonight are going to be in the mid to upper 40s and low to mid 50s, and highs tomorrow are going to be in the 60s and low to mid 70s. There is also going to be a breeze around tomorrow in eastern Montana and eastern portions of north-central Montana as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

On Wednesday, we are going to have mostly sunny skies with a few isolated showers and thunderstorms during the morning in eastern portions of north-central Montana, and a few isolated showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening, generally in the higher elevations. It is also going to be warmer on Wednesday than it is going to be tomorrow as highs are going to be in the 70s and low 80s in most locations.

Mostly sunny skies and mostly dry conditions are then expected on Thursday as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. We are then going to have partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies on Friday with some isolated showers and thunderstorms around, generally during the afternoon and evening and especially in the mountains. It is also going to be warm on these two days as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 70s and low to mid 80s in most locations. There is also going to be a little breeze around on Friday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

For this weekend and next Monday, we are going to have partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies with a chance of showers and thunderstorms each day. We are also going to have seasonable temperatures on these three days as highs are going to be in the 70s and low to mid 80s in most locations. It is also going to be a little breezy on these three days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.