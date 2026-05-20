There have been scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms around throughout the afternoon and evening. These scattered showers will continue for the rest of this evening, but will taper off as we approach sunset. Tonight, it is going to be partly cloudy with some isolated showers around, especially before midnight. It is also going to be warmer tonight than it was last night as lows are going to be in the mid to upper 30s and low to mid 40s.

Here is the detailed forecast:

Cooler with rain and mountain snow showers on Wednesday

Rain and mountain snow showers are likely tomorrow, especially during the afternoon and evening, and there will be scattered rain and mountain snow showers around tomorrow night, generally in central Montana, as a disturbance passes through our area. Some thunderstorms are also possible later on tomorrow. It is also going to be mostly cloudy to overcast tomorrow, with the skies beginning to clear out some at night.

Up to a half inch of precipitation is possible through Thursday evening, with the highest amounts expected in central Montana. A few isolated areas, especially in the mountains, may receive over a half inch of precipitation. In north-central Montana, many locations will receive less than a quarter inch of precipitation through Thursday evening. In the mountains, a coating to a few inches of snow is possible through Thursday evening, mainly above mountain pass level.

Cooler temperatures will briefly return tomorrow as highs are going to be back in the 50s and low 60s (mid 60s in northeastern Montana). There will also be a little breeze around tomorrow as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

Thursday will be partly cloudy with a few showers around, mainly in central Montana and in locations east of I-15 in north-central Montana, as Wednesday’s disturbance leaves our area. It will also be a little warmer on Thursday as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 50s and low to mid 60s.

Friday and the holiday weekend (Saturday through Monday) will feature beautiful weather as an upper-level ridge is going to be in control of our weather. On these four days, it is going to be partly to mostly sunny and mostly dry, just some isolated showers and thunderstorms around on Memorial Day. It is also going to be warm on these four days as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 60s and low 70s on Friday and the 70s and low 80s Saturday through Monday.

The wind will also pick up as we go through the weekend. On Saturday, there is just going to be a little breeze around as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph. Breezy conditions are then expected on Sunday and Monday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, with the strongest wind expected on Monday.