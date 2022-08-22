Cooler with scattered showers and thunderstorms around this week

There are going to be some scattered showers and thunderstorms around this evening and tonight as a disturbance passes through our area. We are also going to have partly cloudy and hazy skies tonight. It is also going to be mild tonight as lows are going to be in the mid to upper 50s and low to mid 60s in most locations.

For tomorrow, Wednesday, and Thursday, we are going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and thunderstorms around, especially during the afternoon/evening and overnight hours, as an upper-level trough is going to be in control of our weather. With the thunderstorms that we see over the next few days, gusty winds, frequent lightning, and/or heavy rainfall are going to be the main hazards. The heavy rainfall may also produce minor flooding in some locations.

Between this evening and Thursday evening, between .25” and 1.25” of rainfall is expected in many locations, with localized higher amounts. The further east in the state you go, the lower the precipitation amounts will be, with northeastern Montana receiving the least amount of rainfall over the next few days. Actual amounts will vary from the graphic below depending on where the heaviest rainfall sets up, but this just gives you a general idea of how much precipitation may fall over the next few days.

It is also going to be a lot cooler on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, then it has been for most of this month as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 70s and low to mid 80s in most locations. There is also going to be a little bit of a breeze around on Tuesday and Wednesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

On Friday, there are going to be some scattered showers and thunderstorms around during the afternoon/evening, especially in locations east of I-15. It is also going to be breezy on Friday, especially during the afternoon and evening, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph. We are also going to have partly cloudy skies and seasonable temperatures on Friday as highs are going to be in the upper 70s and low to mid 80s.

We are then going to have partly cloudy skies on Saturday with some isolated showers and thunderstorms around, generally during the afternoon and evening. Mostly sunny skies and mostly dry conditions are then expected on Sunday. The temperatures this weekend are also going to be near to a little bit below average for this time of year as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 70s and low to mid 80s.

Mainly sunny skies, dry conditions, and near average temperatures (highs in the upper 70s and low to mid 80s) are then expected on Monday as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather.