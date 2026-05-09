We had nice weather today with partly cloudy skies, mostly dry conditions, and warm temperatures as highs were in the 70s in a lot of locations. Tonight, it is going to be partly cloudy and mostly dry around Helena, while in north-central Montana, it is going to be mostly cloudy to overcast and there are going to be some scattered showers and thunderstorms around, generally after midnight, as another disturbance begins to impact our area.

It is also going to feel nice outside tonight as lows are going to be in the 40s and upper 30s. There will also be a bit of a breeze around in some areas tonight (generally in/around the mountains and in the Golden Triangle) as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

Here is the Mother's Day weekend forecast:

Cooler with scattered showers/storms on Saturday; Gorgeous weather on Mother's Day

Around Helena, it is going to be partly cloudy and mostly dry tomorrow, just a few isolated showers and thunderstorms around, generally in the mountains. In north-central Montana, there will be some rain and isolated thunderstorms around tomorrow morning, generally in/around Cascade County, Chouteau County, Judith Basin County, and Fergus County. This precipitation will taper off as we approach lunchtime. There will then be some scattered showers and thunderstorms around tomorrow afternoon and evening. It is also going to be cloudy in north-central Montana tomorrow morning and mostly to partly cloudy during the afternoon and evening.

It will be cooler tomorrow than it was today as highs are going to be in the 60s in most spots. There is also going to be a little breeze around in some areas tomorrow as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

Mother’s Day will be a gorgeous day as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. On Sunday, it is going to be partly cloudy, dry, and warm as highs are going to be in the 70s and low to mid 80s. There is also only going to be a little breeze around on Sunday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

High pressure will continue to provide us with beautiful weather early next week. On Monday and Tuesday, it is going to be mostly sunny, dry, and warm as highs are going to be in the 70s and low 80s. There will be a breeze around on Monday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph. There will then be little to no wind around on Tuesday.

Some scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible Wednesday afternoon and evening as a disturbance passes through the state. It is also going to be partly cloudy and warm on Wednesday as highs are going to be in the upper 70s and low to mid 80s. Breezy conditions are also expected on Wednesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.

It will remain warm for the end of next week as highs on Thursday and Friday are going to be in the 70s and low 80s in most spots. It is also going to be mostly sunny on these two days with some isolated showers and thunderstorms around on Thursday and mainly dry conditions on Friday. There is also going to be a breeze around on these two days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.