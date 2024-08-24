Cooling down with a few showers/storms this weekend

A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH is in effect for all of western, southwestern, and north-central Montana until 9pm Friday.

A LAKE WIND ADVISORY is in effect for Fort Peck Lake until 6am Saturday.

There are going to be scattered showers and thunderstorms around this evening and early tonight (before midnight), and some of these thunderstorms are going to be severe with damaging winds (up to 75 mph) being the main hazard. Large hail (up to 1” in diameter) is also possible with a few of these thunderstorms. We are also going to have partly cloudy to mostly clear skies and increasing haze tonight as smoke from wildfires burning in Idaho works its way into Montana. It may also become smoky in southwestern Montana, including around Helena, later on tonight, which may cause unhealthy air quality. Also, lows tonight are going to be in the 50s and upper 40s in most locations.

For tomorrow, we are going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies with a few scattered showers and thunderstorms around during the afternoon and evening as a storm system begins to impact our area. There are then going to be a few more scattered showers and thunderstorms around tomorrow night and on Sunday (generally in the mountains and around Helena) as this storm system continues to work its way through our area.

We are also going to have partly cloudy skies tomorrow night and on Sunday. Widespread haze and some areas of smoke are also expected tomorrow, and the air quality in some areas tomorrow, especially in southwestern Montana, may be unhealthy at times. There is then going to be less haze around on Sunday.

It is also going to be breezy tomorrow, especially along the Divide, along the Rocky Mountain Front, and along the western half of the Hi-Line, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible. There is then just going to be a little breeze around on Sunday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 15 mph in most locations. We are also going to have a wide range of temperatures tomorrow as highs are going to range from the upper 60s to the mid 90s, with the coolest temperatures near the Divide and the hottest temperatures in northeastern Montana. It is then going to be cooler for everyone on Sunday as highs are only going to be in the 70s and low to mid 80s.

We are then going to have mostly sunny skies on Monday with some isolated showers and thunderstorms around, mainly in locations east of I-15, as this weekend’s storm system leaves our area. Increasing clouds and mainly dry conditions are then expected on Tuesday as the next storm system begins to approach our area. The temperatures are also going to warm back up some over these two days as highs are going to be in the 70s and low 80s on Monday and the upper 70s and low to mid 80s on Tuesday. It is also going to continue to be breezy in some areas on these two days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

There are then going to be some scattered showers and a couple thunderstorms around Tuesday night and Wednesday, generally during the morning, as another storm system passes through our area. It is also going to be cooler and breezy on Wednesday as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 60s and low to mid 70s, and sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

Lots of sunshine, mostly dry conditions, and little wind is then expected on Thursday and Friday as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. The temperatures are also going to warm back up some over these two days as highs are going to be in the 70s on Thursday and the upper 70s and low to mid 80s on Friday.