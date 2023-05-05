Cooling down with showers and thunderstorms on Friday and Saturday

A LAKE WIND ADVISORY is in effect for Fort Peck Lake until 6pm Saturday. Sustained wind speeds are going to be between 25 and 35 mph, and wind gusts up to 45 mph are going to be possible at times.

There are going to be some scattered showers and thunderstorms around this evening and tonight, generally in central Montana and in locations around/west of I-15 in north-central Montana. We are also going to have partly cloudy skies and cool temperatures tonight as lows are going to be in the mid to upper 40s and low 50s. It is also going to be breezy tonight, generally in locations east of I-15, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.

For tomorrow, we are going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and thunderstorms around, especially during the afternoon and evening and especially in north-central Montana. Some of the precipitation that falls tomorrow will be heavy at times, which may cause localized flash flooding. Because of the heavy rainfall/flash flooding threat, portions of Montana are under a marginal risk to see excessive rainfall tomorrow.

There are then going to be more scattered showers and thunderstorms around tomorrow night, especially in north-central Montana, and there are going to be widespread showers and isolated thunderstorms around on Saturday, especially during the morning. Some of the rain that falls tomorrow night and Saturday may also be heavy at times, which may cause localized flash flooding. There is also going to be some snow around tomorrow night and Saturday in the mountains, with snow levels dropping down to about 7000 feet. We are also going to have mostly cloudy to overcast skies tomorrow night and Saturday.

The temperatures are going to start to cool down tomorrow as highs are going to range from the mid 50s to the mid 70s, with the warmest temperatures along the Hi-Line east of I-15. It is then going to be a lot cooler on Saturday as highs are going to be in the 50s in most locations. There is also going to be a breeze around tomorrow along the central and eastern half of the Hi-Line as wind gusts up to 40 mph are going to be possible at times. It is then going to be breezy on Saturday, especially along the Hi-Line, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.

We are then going to have partly cloudy skies on Sunday with some scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms around, especially during the afternoon and evening. It is also going to be a little warmer on Sunday than it is going to be on Saturday as highs are going to be in the upper 50s and low to mid 60s in most locations.

As we go through next week, we are going to remain in an unsettled weather pattern as an upper-level trough is going to be in control of our weather. This means that multiple disturbances are going to pass through our area, and because of that, there are going to be some scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms around almost every single day. No day looks like a washout though, and we will have partly cloudy skies on most days, so it is not going to be a cloudy and dreary week.

We are also going to have seasonable temperatures next week as highs are going to be in the 60s and upper 50s in most locations. There is also going to be a bit of a breeze around on most days next week as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.