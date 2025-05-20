Daily chances of showers and seasonable temperatures this week

Yesterday was a cloudy, cool, and wet day across a lot of the state. In eastern Montana, it has continued to be cloudy, cool, and wet today, but in central Montana, we actually had really nice weather today with sunshine and mostly dry conditions. Since Saturday evening, some beneficial moisture has fallen throughout a lot of the state. Per usual though, some locations received a good amount of moisture, while other locations did not receive much. Locations in northeastern Montana will continue to add to these precipitation totals as we go through this evening and tonight.

For tonight, we are going to have partly cloudy skies with just a couple isolated showers around in central and north-central Montana. In eastern Montana, rain showers are likely tonight, with up to a quarter inch of additional precipitation possible. It is also going to be cool tonight as lows are going to be in the mid to upper 30s and low 40s. Along the Rocky Mountain Front, it will be gusty tonight as gusts over 40 mph are possible. Elsewhere, there is just going to be a little breeze around tonight.

For tomorrow and Wednesday, we are going to have partly to mostly sunny skies with some scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms around, generally during the PM hours. We are also going to have near to slightly below average temperatures on these two days as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 50s and low to mid 60s. There is going to be a good westerly breeze around tomorrow as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and gusts up to 40 mph are possible. The wind will then be weaker on Wednesday, but it will continue to be breezy as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph, and gusts up to 30 mph are possible.

On Thursday, we are going to have mostly cloudy to cloudy skies with some scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms around during the afternoon and evening, generally in locations east of I-15, as another disturbance passes through on area. We are then going to have partly cloudy skies with a few scattered showers and thunderstorms around on Friday, generally during the PM hours, as this disturbance leaves our area. It is also going to feel nice outside on these two days as highs are going to be in the 60s in most locations, and there is just going to be a little breeze around as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

Our unsettled weather pattern will stick around for the beginning of the holiday weekend as there are going to be scattered showers and thunderstorms around on Saturday as a stronger disturbance passes through our area. Nicer weather is then expected for Sunday and Memorial Day as an upper-level ridge begins to build into our area. On these two days, we are going to have mostly sunny skies and mostly dry conditions. The temperatures are also going to warm up some this weekend as highs are going to be in the 60s on Saturday; the mid to upper 60s and low to mid 70s on Sunday; and the 70s on Memorial Day. There is also only going to be a little breeze around on these three days.