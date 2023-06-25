Daily chances of showers and thunderstorms for the rest of June

An upper-level trough is going to be in control of our weather for the rest of June. This upper-level trough is going to provide Montana with an unstable and moist southwesterly flow aloft, which is going to allow multiple disturbances to pass through our area over the next week. This means that we are going to have a chance of showers and thunderstorms every single day for the rest of this month, so make sure you keep the rain jacket and umbrella handy.

We are going to have partly cloudy to mostly clear skies tonight with a few scattered showers and thunderstorms around, mainly before midnight and generally in locations east of I-15. It is also going to be cool tonight as lows are going to be in the mid to upper 40s and low to mid 50s in most locations.

For tomorrow, we are going to have increasing clouds with some scattered showers and thunderstorms around during the afternoon and evening as a disturbance passes through our area. It is also going to be mild/warm tomorrow as highs are going to be in the 70s and low to mid 80s in most locations, with the warmest temperatures along the Hi-Line.

On Monday, we are going to have increasing clouds with a chance of showers and thunderstorms, generally during the afternoon and evening, as yet another disturbance passes through our area. There are then going to be some scattered showers and thunderstorms around on Tuesday, generally during the afternoon/evening. We are also going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies on Tuesday. It is also going to be mild/warm on these two days as highs are going to be in the 70s and low to mid 80s in most locations.

There are then going to be scattered showers and thunderstorms around on Wednesday as a stronger disturbance passes through our area. We are also going to have mostly cloudy skies and slightly cooler temperatures on Wednesday as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 60s and low to mid 70s in most locations.

On Thursday, we are going to have partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies with a chance of showers and thunderstorms, generally during the afternoon/evening. We are then going to have mostly sunny skies on Friday with some isolated showers and thunderstorms around during the second half of the day. Lots of sunshine and mainly dry conditions are then expected on Saturday.

The temperatures are also going to warm up some over these three days as highs are going to be in the 70s and low 80s on Thursday and the 80s and mid to upper 70s on Friday and Saturday.