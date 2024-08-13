Daily chances of showers and thunderstorms this week

Hazy skies are expected again this week due to smoke from local wildfires as well as wildfires burning throughout the western U.S. This haze is mainly going to be aloft in the atmosphere, so the air quality for the most part will just be in the “moderate” category, but at times, the air quality may be “unhealthy for sensitive groups”, especially in southwestern and western Montana.

There are going to be a few scattered showers and thunderstorms around this evening and early tonight, generally in locations east of I-15, as a disturbance continues to work its way through our area. A couple of these thunderstorms may also be severe with damaging winds (58+ mph gusts) and/or large hail (1+” in diameter). We are also going to have decreasing clouds and pleasant temperatures tonight as lows are going to be in the 50s in most locations.

For tomorrow, we are going to have increasing clouds with scattered showers and thunderstorms around during the afternoon and evening as a cold front begins to pass through our area. Some of the thunderstorms that we see later on tomorrow, especially in locations east of I-15, may be severe with damaging winds (58+ mph gusts) and/or large hail (1+” in diameter). We are also going to have a wide range of temperatures tomorrow as highs are going to range from the mid 70s to the mid 90s, with the coolest temperatures around and west of I-15 and the warmest temperatures along the eastern half of the Hi-Line.

There are then going to be a few scattered showers and thunderstorms around on Wednesday, especially during the PM hours and especially in locations east of I-15, and there are going to be some isolated showers and thunderstorms around on Thursday, mainly during the PM hours and generally in the mountains, as a couple more disturbances pass through our area. We are also going to have partly cloudy skies on Wednesday and increasing clouds on Thursday. The temperatures on these two days are also going to be near to below average for this time of year as highs are going to be in the 80s and mid to upper 70s.

Another round of scattered showers and thunderstorms is then expected on Friday, especially during the PM hours, as a stronger disturbance passes through our area, We are also going to have partly cloudy skies and mild temperatures on Friday as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 70s and low 80s in most locations.

Nice weather is then expected this weekend as we are going to have mostly sunny skies, drier conditions (just a few isolated showers and thunderstorms around), little to no wind, and pleasant August temperatures as highs are going to be in the 80s in most locations.

We are then going to have mostly sunny skies on Monday with a few isolated showers and thunderstorms around, generally in the mountains, as another disturbance passes through our area. Also, highs on Monday are going to be in the 80s in most locations.