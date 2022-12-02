Dangerous wind chills behind the snow

A WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect for the Rocky Mountain Front, eastern Pondera County, central and eastern Teton County, the Highwood Mountains, and the Little Belt Mountains until 11am Friday. Up to 5 inches of new snow accumulation is possible.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for most of central, north-central, and northeaster Montana through Friday morning. Up to 4 inches of new snow accumulation is possible.

A WIND CHILL ADVISORY is in effect for north-central Montana from 8pm Thursday evening until 12pm Friday. Wind chills as low as 25 to 35 below zero are possible.

Snow is going to continue to move eastward across the state this evening and tonight, with it gradually ending from west to east as we go through the night. Behind the main batch of snow, we are going to have decreasing clouds with a few snow showers around. We are then going to have partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies tomorrow with a few isolated snow showers around.

Up to 5 inches of new snow accumulation is possible between this evening and midday tomorrow, with most of that snow accumulation occurring in locations east of I-15. Difficult driving conditions are also expected tonight and tomorrow morning as roads are going to be slick/snow-covered and there are going to be areas of reduced visibility, so please be careful when driving and give yourself plenty of extra time to get to where you need to go.

It is also going to be frigid tonight as lows are going to be in the single digits and teens below zero in north-central Montana and the single digits above/below zero in central Montana. We are also going to have dangerous wind chills tonight in north-central Montana as wind chills may get as low as 25 to 35 below zero.

For tomorrow, it is going to be very cold as highs are going to be in the single digits and low to mid teens in north-central Montana and the teens and low to mid 20s in central Montana. We are also going to have dangerous wind chills tomorrow as wind chills are going to be in the single digits and teens below zero for most of the day, and in some locations, wind chills are going to be in the -20s tomorrow morning. The wind is also going to increase tomorrow along the Rocky Mountain Front and in some of the mountain ranges in central Montana, with gusty winds expected during the afternoon and evening. This wind will cause there to be areas of blowing and drifting snow, so please be careful if you are going to be driving in this area.

For this weekend, we are going to have partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies and mostly dry conditions as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. It is also going to be warmer this weekend than it is going to be tomorrow as highs are going to be in the 20s and low to mid 30s. We are also going to have gusty winds around this weekend along the Rocky Mountain Front as gusts over 40 mph are going to be possible at times. Elsewhere, there is just going to be a little breeze around this weekend as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph. This wind will also cause there to be areas of blowing and drifting snow along the Rocky Mountain Front.

There are then going to be scattered areas of snow around on Monday and Tuesday, especially from Monday afternoon through Tuesday afternoon, as another storm system passes through our area. We are also going to have mostly cloudy skies on these two days. It is also going to be chilly on these two days as highs are going to be in the teens and low to mid 20s.

We are then going to have partly cloudy skies and mostly dry conditions on Wednesday, and mostly sunny skies and dry conditions on Thursday as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. It is also going to be warmer and breezy on these two days as highs are going to be in the 20s and low to mid 30s, and sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.