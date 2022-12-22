Dangerously cold temperatures and wind chills through Friday morning

A WIND CHILL WARNING is in effect for most of Montana. Around the Helena area, this warning is in effect until 6pm Thursday. For north-central Montana, this warning is in effect until 11am Friday. Wind chills as low as 60 below zero are possible.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect until 5pm Thursday for northeastern Montana. Areas of blowing snow are expected as winds are going to be gusting as high as 35 mph.

It is going to be brutally cold tonight as lows are going to be in the -20s and -30s, and wind chills are going to be in the -40s and -50s. Definitely stay inside if possible. We are also going to have decreasing clouds tonight, and if the skies clear quicker than expected, then the actual low temperatures may be colder than what is currently forecasted. It is also going to be breezy tonight in portions of north-central Montana as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

For tomorrow, it is going to be extremely cold once again as highs are only going to be in the -10s, and for a lot of the day, wind chills are going to be in the -30s and -40s. It is also going to continue to be breezy tomorrow in northeastern Montana and eastern portions of north-central Montana as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph. The one good thing about tomorrow though is that we are going to have mainly sunny skies, so even though it is going to be really cold, at least it is going to look nice outside!

After another bitter cold night Thursday night (lows in the -20s and -30s), the temperatures will start to warm up on Friday with highs in the 0s and 10s in portions of central and north-central Montana. Along the Hi-Line, it will continue to be extremely cold on Friday though as highs are going to be in the -0s and -10s. There are also going to be areas of snow around on Friday, especially during the afternoon and evening, as a disturbance passes through our area, and a coating to 3 inches of snow accumulation is expected in most locations.

Much warmer temperatures are then expected this weekend as highs are going to be in the 30s and 40s in some areas on Saturday (highs only in the 0s and 10s along the central and eastern half of the Hi-Line) and the 30s and 40s for everyone on Sunday. We are also going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies this weekend with a few scattered rain and snow showers around, especially in the mountains. It is also going to be breezy this weekend as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and this wind is going to be coming out of the southwest.

On Monday, we are going to have mostly cloudy skies and mainly dry conditions. We are then going to have mostly cloudy skies on Tuesday with a few scattered rain and snow showers around, generally around the Helena area. There are then going to be some scattered rain and snow showers around on Wednesday, especially around the Helena area, as a disturbance passes through our area. It is also going to continue to be breezy next week as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph. We are also going to have above average temperatures next week as highs are going to be in the 30s and 40s.