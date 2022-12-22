Still dangerously cold, but a big warm-up is coming

TODAY: We remain frigid for one more day with highs in the negative teens and 20s. We will see partly cloudy skies throughout the area. The wind will be light and variable.

TONIGHT: Bitter cold temperatures continue tonight with lows in the negative 20s, 30s, and even the negative 40s. Dangerous wind chills of –50 degrees are expected. We will see building cloud cover throughout the night with scattered snow showers likely towards the morning hours. The winds will be out of the Northwest at 5-15 mph.

MTN News Montana wind chill temps at 8 a.m. on December 22, 2022

TOMORROW: Heading into the end of the week, we will see the start to the warmup with temperatures rising throughout the day eventually winding up in the teens and 20s. We will see mostly cloudy skies with scattered snow showers as well. Light accumulations can be expected with most of the totals in the mountains. The winds will be light around 5 mph.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: We will look to flip the script as we head into the weekend. Our high temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s for both Saturday and Sunday. Colder temperatures are likely in Eastern Montana. We will partly to mostly cloudy skies for both days of the holiday weekend. A big reason for the warmup this weekend will be the winds which will take a turn to come from the Southwest. Winds for Christmas Eve will be around 10-20 mph with gusts to 30-40 mph while the wind for Christmas Day will be at 15-30 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

MTN News

MONDAY: Heading into the start of next week, we are looking to continue our mild trend with highs in the 30s and 40s. We will be mostly cloudy throughout the area. The wind will be out of the Southwest at 10-25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

TUESDAY: We can expect temperatures to get back into the 30s and 40s heading into next Tuesday. We will also see another mostly cloudy day for North-Central Montana. The winds will stay out of the Southwest at 10-25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Temperatures are expected to stay mild as we head into the middle of next week with highs in the 30s and 40s. Partly to mostly cloudy conditions can also be expected. The winds will be out of the Southwest at 10-20 mph with gusts to 30-40 mph.