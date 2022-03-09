Dangerously cold wind chills through Thursday morning

A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for central Montana from late Tuesday evening until Thursday morning. Wind chills between 15 and 30 below zero are possible. With wind chills this low, frostbite can occur on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. These wind chills are also going to cause stress on young livestock (and other outdoor animals), so please take the appropriate precautions to protect them.

There are going to be some scattered snow showers around tonight and tomorrow. Most locations are going to receive under an inch of new snow accumulation, but up to 3 inches of new snow accumulation is possible in the northerly upslope regions of the Big Belt and Little Belt Mountains. We are also going to have mostly to partly cloudy skies tonight and tomorrow.

It is also going to be cold tonight and tomorrow as lows tonight are going to be in the single digits above and below zero, and highs tomorrow are going to be in the single digits and low to mid teens. Dangerously cold wind chills are also expected tonight and tomorrow as wind chills are going to be in the single digits and teens below zero, and at times, the wind chills may be in the 20s below zero. There is also going to be a bit of a breeze around tomorrow, especially in east-central and eastern Montana, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

On Thursday, we are going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies with a few scattered snow showers around, generally during the afternoon and evening, as a back door cold front works its way through our area. Light snow accumulations of up to an inch or two are possible in locations that see some of this snow. We are also going to have gusty winds around on Thursday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph, and wind gusts over 40 mph are going to be possible at times. It is also going to be warmer on Thursday than it is going to be tomorrow as highs are going to be in the 20s.

Partly to mostly cloudy skies and mostly dry conditions are then expected on Friday and Saturday as high pressure is generally going to be in control of our weather. The temperatures are also going to warm up a lot over these two days as highs on Friday are going to be in the mid to upper 30s and low 40s, and highs on Saturday are going to be in the mid to upper 40s and low to mid 50s. The wind is also going to increase some over these two days as it is going to be breezy (sustained wind speeds between 10 and 25 mph) on Friday, and it is going to be windy (sustained wind speeds between 15 and 35 mph) on Saturday.

There are then going to be scattered rain and snow showers around on Sunday as a disturbance passes through our area. We are then going to have mostly cloudy skies with a slight chance of mountain rain and snow showers on Monday, and mostly cloudy skies with some isolated valley rain and mountain snow/rain showers around on Tuesday as another disturbance approaches and passes through our area.

It is also going to be windy from Sunday through Tuesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 30 mph, and wind gusts over 40 mph are going to be possible at times. On Sunday, we are going to have seasonable temperatures as highs are going to be in the 40s. The temperatures are then going to be above average for this time of year on Monday and Tuesday as highs are going to be in the upper 40s and low to mid 50s.



TRENDING ARTICLES

