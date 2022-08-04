Dealing with heat, storms, and winds for our Thursday.

TODAY: We can expect sunny skies to start tomorrow with increased clouds in the afternoon. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible in the Southern and Eastern portions of our area. Some of the storms may be severe. We will keep the high temperatures in the lower to upper 90s. Some areas in Eastern Montana may break the 100-degree mark. Winds will be out of the West at 15-30 mph with gusts up to 50+ mph.

TONIGHT: Temperatures will range from the upper 40s in Western Montana to the low 60s in Eastern Montana. We will have showers and storms early on followed by partly to mostly cloudy skies throughout the night. Winds will be out of the West at 10-20 mph.

TOMORROW: We will have high temperatures in the lower to upper 80s heading into the end of the week. There will be partly to mostly cloudy skies throughout the area and scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Winds will be out of the Northeast at 10-15 mph.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: We are looking to be mostly cloudy on Saturday with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms. On Sunday, we will clear out and be under mostly sunny skies. We are also expecting temperatures in the mid 70s to mid 80s for Saturday and the mid 80s to mid 90s for Sunday. Overnight lows will be in the 50s and 60s. Winds are looking to be out of the Southwest at around 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Next Monday will feature temperatures that are hot once again with highs getting back into the lower to upper 90s. We will once again be under mostly sunny skies. The wind will be out of the Northwest at 5-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Turning hot once again as we head into next Tuesday with highs in the lower 90s to lower 100s. We will have abundant sunshine once again as we look to stay dry across the area. We will have winds out of the Southwest around 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Temperatures will be hot once again as we head into the middle of next week. Highs will top out in the lower to upper 90s. We will have partly to mostly cloudy skies throughout the day with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible. Winds will be out of the West at around 5-10 mph.