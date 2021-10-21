Decreasing cloud cover and pleasant conditions for your Thursday.

TODAY: We will start the day windier than the beginning part of the week as we will have winds out of the Southwest at 10-15 mph with gusts to 30 mph. Decreasing winds will take place into the late afternoon. Temperatures will once again be in the low to mid 60s. We will have mostly sunny conditions throughout the day.

TONIGHT: Temperatures remain cooler than as we will drop back to the low to mid 30s across the state. Winds will be light and variable around 5 mph. We will have mostly clear conditions but there are chances for isolated showers in the far Western part of our area.

TOMORROW: The highest temperatures of the week will occur for the end of the work week as we will top out in the low 70s. There will be some increasing cloud cover throughout the afternoon with some spot showers possible. The winds will be out of the Southwest at around 10 mph.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: Temperatures will we warm as we head into the weekend. Mostly in the low to mid 60s as we head into Saturday and getting into the upper 60s and low 70s on Sunday. The winds will mostly be out of the Southwest at 10-20 mph with gusts of 30 mph. There will be mostly cloudy to overcast conditions throughout the weekend. The best chance for some rain showers will be Friday night into Saturday morning and then on Sunday night as well.

MONDAY: Looking rainy and warm to start of the next work week. Temperatures will top out in the mid 60s. The winds will be out of the Southwest at 10-15 mph with gusts to 30 mph. Mostly overcast conditions with a chance of showers in the evening.

TUESDAY: The story of the day looks to be the wind out of the Southwest at around 15-25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. There will be some isolated morning showers. Drying up by afternoon but remaining mostly cloudy. Temperatures will top out in the mid to upper 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Very windy as we head towards the middle of next week. Winds will be out of the Southwest at 20-30 mph with gusts ranging from 40-50 mph. We will have partly cloudy conditions for the area. High temps will top out in the mid to upper 50s.