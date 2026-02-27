Decreasing clouds and colder on Saturday; Mostly sunny and warmer on Sunday

It was windy again today in central Montana and along the Divide/Rocky Mountain Front as peak wind gusts were over 40 mph in a lot of locations. Elsewhere, it was gusty at times today as peak wind gusts were between 25 and 40 mph. It was also colder today in north-central Montana east of I-15 and there has been some snow around in northeastern Montana as a cold front has been working its way through our area.

Tonight, there will be light to moderate snow along the eastern half of the Hi-Line (Phillips County and eastward). There will also be some scattered snow showers along the Hi-Line west of Phillips County tonight. Elsewhere, there will just be a few snow showers around tonight. It is also going to be partly to mostly cloudy tonight in north-central Montana and it will be mostly clear tonight around Helena.

Tomorrow will be mostly sunny and dry around Helena, while in north-central Montana, the cloud cover will decrease as the day goes on and there will be a few lingering snow showers around during the morning in locations east of I-15. The highest snow amounts with this clipper will be in northeastern Montana (Phillips County and eastward) where 1-5” of snow is expected through midday tomorrow. Along the Hi-Line west of Phillips County, up to 1.5” of snow is possible through midday tomorrow. Elsewhere, little (a coating) to no snow accumulation is expected through midday tomorrow.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for the Bear Paw Mountains and for northeastern Montana through 8am/11am Saturday. Roads will be slick in this part of the state tonight and tomorrow, so please be careful when driving. There will also be areas of blowing and drifting snow around the Glacier area as gusts up to 60 mph are possible.

It will continue to be windy tonight along the Divide and the Rocky Mountain Front as gusts over 60 mph are possible, but this wind will begin to diminish some after midnight. It is also going to be breezy tonight in portions of central Montana as gusts up to 40 mph are possible. Elsewhere, it will just be a little breezy tonight as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph. Tomorrow, it will be a bit breezy along the Rocky Mountain Front as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph. Elsewhere, there is going to be little to no wind around tomorrow!

It is going to be cold tonight and tomorrow in north-central Montana as lows tonight are going to be in the teens and low to mid 20s and highs tomorrow are going to be in the mid to upper 20s and low to mid 30s. Around Helena, it is going to be chilly tonight as lows are going to be in the mid to upper 20s and low to mid 30s and it is going to be cool tomorrow as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 40s and low 50s.

Sunday will be a beautiful day as it is going to be partly cloudy around Helena and mostly sunny in north-central Montana and it will be dry as well. It is also going to be a lot warmer on Sunday than it will be tomorrow as highs are going to be in the 40s and low to mid 50s (coldest along the Hi-Line) and there will be little to no wind in most locations.

Beautiful spring-like weather is also expected on Monday and Tuesday as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. It will be mostly sunny and dry on Monday and partly to mostly sunny and dry on Tuesday. It is also going to be unseasonably warm on these two days as highs are going to be in the 50s and low 60s. On Monday, there is just going to be a little breeze around. It is then going to be breezy in some areas on Tuesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

On Wednesday and Thursday, there are going to be some scattered rain and snow showers around the Helena area, especially in the mountains, and there are going to be a few scattered rain and snow showers around in north-central Montana, generally in the mountains and in Judith Basin and Fergus Counties, as a disturbance passes through the state. It is also going to be cloudy on Wednesday and partly cloudy on Thursday. The temperatures will also cool down some over these two days as highs are going to be in the 50s on Wednesday and the 40s on Thursday. There is also going to be a good breeze around on these two days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.

Friday will then be partly to mostly sunny and there will be a few isolated rain and snow showers around, especially in the mountains. Highs on Friday will be in the mid to upper 40s and low to mid 50s, and it will be gusty on Friday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph.