Decreasing clouds and increasing winds as we hit the middle of the week.

TODAY: We will see isolated snow showers ending early and decreasing cloud cover leading to partly cloudy skies by afternoon. We will also see highs in the lower to upper 20s and low 30s. The wind will be light to start around 5 mph but increasing to 10-25 mph with gusts to 40 mph later in the day.

TONIGHT: Temperatures will be cold tonight as we look to get all the way down to the single teens and single digits. We will see scattered cloud cover throughout the night. The wind will be out of the West around 15-30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

TOMORROW: We will see mostly cloudy skies tomorrow with isolated rain and snow showers around. We will see the temperatures in the mid 30s to the mid 40s. The wind will be out of the Southwest at 15-30 mph with gusts to 50 mph. Gusts will reach up to 70 mph for areas just East of the Continental Divide.

FRIDAY: We will see high temperatures to wrap up the week in the 20s and 30s. Cloudy skies are expected throughout the area and isolated rain and snow showers are also possible. The wind will be out of the West at 10-20 mph with gusts to 30-40 mph.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: We can expect continued overcast conditions for both days of the weekend. Mostly dry conditions are expected for Saturday, but snowfall is expected for the day on Sunday with light to moderate snow totals possible. As for the temperatures, we will see highs in the 20s and 30s for both Saturday and Sunday. We can expect winds out of the Southwest at 10-20 mph as well for the entirety of the weekend.

MONDAY: We can expect cooler temperatures heading into the start of next week with highs in the lower to upper 20s. We will also see continued cloud cover with snow showers throughout the day. The winds will be out of the Northwest at 5-15 mph.

TUESDAY: We will see mostly cloudy skies persist with scattered snow showers in the area. We will also see temperatures cold once again with highs in the lower to upper 20s. The winds will be out of the North at 5-15 mph.