Decreasing clouds and warmer temperatures on Friday

We are going to have mostly cloudy skies tonight and decreasing clouds (resulting in partly to mostly sunny skies) tomorrow. There are also going to be a few areas of fog around tonight and tomorrow morning, especially along the Hi-Line. It is also going to be chilly tonight as lows are going to be in the teens and 20s, and we are going to have a wide range of temperatures again tomorrow as highs are going to range from the mid 20s to the upper 40s, with the coldest temperatures along the eastern half of the Hi-Line.

For most, there is going to be little to no wind tonight, but along the Rocky Mountain Front, we are going to have increasing wind throughout the night. It is then going to be gusty tomorrow along the Rocky Mountain Front as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 35 mph. East of the Rocky Mountain Front, it is going to be breezy in some areas tomorrow (especially in and around Cascade County) as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.

On Saturday, we are going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies with a few isolated rain and snow showers around during the afternoon/evening, generally in the mountains, as a disturbance begins to approach our area. There are then going to be scattered rain and snow showers around Saturday night and Sunday as this disturbance passes through our area. Light snow accumulations are possible this weekend in the lower elevations that see some snow, and several inches of snow accumulation is possible this weekend in the mountains. We are also going to have mostly cloudy skies on Sunday.

It is also going to be breezy/gusty in some areas this weekend as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph, with the strongest wind along the Rocky Mountain Front. Above average temperatures are also expected this weekend as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 30s, 40s, and low 50s on Saturday, and the mid to upper 30s and low to mid 40s on Sunday.

We are then going to have partly cloudy skies with just a couple isolated snow showers around on Monday as we are going to be in between disturbances. There are then going to be scattered snow showers around on Tuesday as another disturbance passes through our area. Cooler temperatures are also expected on these two days as highs are going to be in the 20s and 30s. There is also going to be a little bit of a breeze around on these two days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

On Wednesday, we are going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies and mostly dry conditions. There are then going to be a few rain and snow showers around on Thursday, mainly in locations east of I-15, as another disturbance passes through our area. We are also going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies on Thursday. The temperatures are also going to warm back up some over these two days as highs are going to be in the 30s and low to mid 40s. It is also going to be breezy on Wednesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.