Good Morning! Today is Monday, November 2, 2026. Here is today’s forecast:

Decreasing clouds and warmer temperatures on Monday

It was a chilly and rainy Sunday across a lot of central and north-central Montana. Rain and mountain snow continued overnight, but the precipitation has been gradually tapering off from west to east throughout the night. Precipitation totals as of 4am this morning, range from a few hundredths of an inch to over a half inch, with many locations receiving between .1” and .5” of rain.

This morning, there will continue to be some rain and mountain snow across eastern portions of north-central Montana, but that precipitation will taper off as the morning goes on, with mostly dry conditions expected by mid-morning. In the foothills in Judith Basin County and Fergus County, including in Lewistown, some snow is possible this morning, although little to no accumulation is expected. Skies will clear out from west to east as the day goes on, with mostly sunny skies expected across the entire area this afternoon and evening. Patchy fog is also possible this morning.

It will be cool today as highs are going to be in the 40s and low 50s. There will also be a breeze around today across eastern portions of north-central Montana, with sustained winds of 10 to 20 mph. Elsewhere, there will just be a little breeze around today, with sustained winds of 5 to 15 mph.

Patchy fog is possible again tomorrow morning. Across eastern portions of north-central Montana, it will be mainly sunny tomorrow, while across western portions of north-central Montana and around Helena, it will be partly cloudy tomorrow. It is also going to be mild tomorrow as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 40s and low to mid 50s.

Nice weather is expected on Wednesday, with partly to mostly sunny skies, dry conditions, a light breeze, and pleasant temperatures as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 40s and low to mid 50s.

On Thursday, it is going to be partly cloudy, mostly dry, and mild, as highs are going to be in the upper 40s and low to mid 50s. There will also be a breeze around in some areas, with sustained winds of 10 to 25 mph.

Widespread gusty to strong winds are expected on Friday, with sustained winds of 10 to 30 mph, and gusts up to 50 mph are possible. Skies will be partly cloudy on Friday and there will be some rain/snow in the mountains, while isolated rain showers are possible in the lower elevations. Highs on Friday will be in the upper 40s and low to mid 50s.

Pleasant fall weather is expected for the first weekend of November. Saturday will be mostly sunny and mostly dry, while Sunday will be partly cloudy and dry. Breezy conditions will continue this weekend, with sustained winds of 10 to 25 mph. It will also be mild this weekend, with highs in the 50s and low 60s.

Have a great week!

Chief Meteorologist Ryan Dennis