Decreasing clouds for our Thursday with cooler than average temps.

TODAY: We can expect temperatures in the upper 20s and low to mid 30s as we head into this afternoon. Partly cloudy skies are expected as clouds decrease throughout the morning. We will see winds that are light and variable around 5 mph.

TONIGHT: For tonight, we will have temperatures in the single digits and teens. We will see partly cloudy skies. We will see light winds around 5 mph.

TOMORROW: For the end of the work week, we will see mostly sunny skies and dry conditions. High temperatures will once again be in the 20s and 30s. We will see light winds once again around 5 mph.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: For the weekend, we can expect mostly sunny skies and dry conditions on Saturday followed by increasing clouds and the chance for scattered snow showers in Western Montana for Sunday. As for the temperatures, we will remain consistent with the days prior as we look to top out in the 20s and 30s across the board. We will see light winds on Saturday around 5 mph with the winds picking up out of the Southwest on Sunday around 10-20 mph.

MONDAY: Our high temperatures to start next week will be in the lower to upper 30s and low 40s in Western Montana while Eastern Montana hangs in the 20s. We will see partly to mostly cloudy skies throughout the area with isolated rain and snow showers possible. The Winds will be out of the Southwest at 10-20 mph.

TUESDAY: For next Tuesday, we will see temperatures in the lower to upper 30s and low 40s to the West with colder air in the 20s to the East. We will see mostly cloudy skies and scattered rain and snow showers as well. Winds will be light around 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: We will see mostly cloudy skies heading into the middle of next week with scattered rain and snow showers. Highs in the 30s are expected in Western Montana with highs in the 30s in Eastern Montana. Winds will be light around 5-10 mph.