Decreasing clouds, gusty winds, and cooler temperatures on Tuesday

We are going to have mostly cloudy skies tonight with some scattered rain and snow showers around, generally along/just east of the Continental Divide and in central Montana (including around Helena and Lewistown), as a disturbance works its way through our area. Most of north-central Montana will be dry tonight. It is also going to be cool and breezy tonight as lows are going to be in the 30s and low 40s, and sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph. Per usual, the wind will be stronger along the Rocky Mountain Front, where sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 30 mph.

For tomorrow, we are going to have decreasing clouds with some rain and snow around during the morning in central Montana east of I-15 (including around Lewistown and White Sulphur Springs) and then a few snow showers around along the Divide during the afternoon and evening. Most of north-central Montana will continue to remain dry tomorrow. Between this evening and tomorrow evening, a coating to a couple inches of snow accumulation is possible at and above mountain pass level, which will create slick road conditions. It is also going to be cooler tomorrow than it was today as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 40s and low to mid 50s.

Widespread gusty winds are also expected tomorrow east of the Rocky Mountain Front as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph, and wind gusts over 40 mph are possible. Along the Rocky Mountain Front, it is going to be windy tomorrow as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 20 and 40 mph, and wind gusts over 50 mph are possible.

We are then going to have partly cloudy skies on Wednesday and mostly sunny skies on Thursday. It is also going to be mostly dry on these two days (just a few mountain snow showers around) as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. We are also going to have above average temperatures on these two days as highs are going to be in the upper 40s and low to mid 50s in most locations. Widespread gusty winds are also expected on these two days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph, and wind gusts over 40 mph are possible. Per usual, even stronger wind is expected along the Rocky Mountain Front.

On Friday, we are going to have increasing clouds with developing precipitation during the afternoon and evening as a stronger disturbance begins to approach our area. Widespread precipitation is then likely Friday night. The precipitation will then taper off as we go through Saturday morning and the skies will clear out as we go through the day as the disturbance leaves our area. Initially, the precipitation will start out as rain, but the rain will quickly transition over to snow and light snow accumulations are possible in the lower elevations, with several inches of snow accumulation possible in the mountains. It is also going to be chillier on these two days as highs are going to be in the 40s and upper 30s in most locations.

We are then going to have partly to mostly sunny skies and mainly dry conditions on Sunday as high pressure is once again going to be in control of our weather. It is also going to be cool and windy on Sunday as highs are going to be in the 40s and sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 35 mph.