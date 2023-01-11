Dense Fog this morning near the Hi-Line will lead to a cool Wednesday.

TODAY: We will see partly cloudy skies tomorrow and will remain mostly dry. The wind will be lighter around 5 mph. As a result, the temperatures will be on the cooler side with highs in the lower to upper 30s.

TONIGHT: We will see mostly clear conditions tonight with just a few passing clouds. Lows will be in the teens and 20s. Winds will be light around 5 mph.

TOMORROW: We will have our high temperatures back into the lower to upper 40s heading into Thursday. We will see partly to mostly cloudy skies throughout the area. Our winds will return once again out of the Southwest at 15-25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

FRIDAY: The warmest day of the week looks to be Friday with highs in the 40s and 50s throughout the area. We will see mostly cloudy skies, but most locations will be staying dry. The wind will be breezy once again out of the Southwest at 15-25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: Temperatures will continue to stay above average for this time of year heading into the weekend with highs in the lower to upper 40s for Saturday and Sunday. We will see partly to mostly cloudy skies for both days of the weekend and there will be some scattered rain / upper elevation snow showers. As for the winds, on Saturday we will keep the direction from the Southwest at 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. A light breeze around 5 mph is expected for Sunday.

MONDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies are expected as we head into the start of next week. That will go along with temperatures that will be in the upper 30s and low to mid 40s. The winds will be out of the Southwest at 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Temperatures will remain cool in the lower to upper 30s heading into next Tuesday. We will see partly to mostly cloudy skies throughout the area. The winds will be out of the Southwest at 10-20 mph.