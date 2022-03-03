Dense Fog this morning yielding ice and limited visibility.

TODAY: We will have a wide range of temperatures as temps near the Hi-Line will be in the 20s and 30s while the Southern part of our area is in the 40s. Dense fog will be prominent through the morning hours limiting visibility. We will also remain mostly cloudy and there will be scattered rain and snow showers in the area. Winds will be out of the East at 10-15 mph with some gusts to 20-25 mph.

TONIGHT: We will see overcast conditions with some limited visibility tonight. The temperatures will stay in the 20s and 30s across the area. Winds will be out of the North at around 5 mph. Eastern Montana will have winds out of the East at 10-15 mph. We will see snow showers starting through the overnight hours.

TOMORROW: Temperatures will get down into the low to mid 20s as we head into the end of the week. Skies will once again be overcast and there will be snow in the forecast. Light to moderate accumulations likely. Great Falls likely to pick up 1-3" of snow. Winds will be out of the North at 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: Temperatures will stay on the cold side with temperatures in the low to mid 20s on Saturday and on either side of 30 degrees. We will be experiencing overcast conditions once again for Saturday but we will get some sun into the forecast Sunday under partly to mostly cloudy skies. There will also be scattered snow showers around on Saturday with additional light accumulations possible. Light snow showers can then be expected on Sunday. The winds look to be light and variable for both days of the weekend.

MONDAY: Temperatures will be milder as we head into the start of next week with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s. We will see mostly sunny skies throughout the day as most locations are looking to stay dry. Increasing clouds into the evening. Winds will be out of the Southwest at 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s heading into next Tuesday. We will be under mostly overcast conditions and there will be another disturbance that pushes moderate snow into the area. The winds will be out of the North around 10-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: We will see continued snow showers into the morning hours. Mostly overcast conditions for the rest of the day. Temperatures will be cold in the teens and 20s. We will also see winds out of the North at 10-20 mph.