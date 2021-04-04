Drought Persists into April

As a drought continues across North-Central and Eastern Montana, there could be some relief in sight.

After a warm, dry, and windy Easter Sunday, we anticipate some precipitation to move into the region overnight Sunday into Monday. We need the precipitation to make a dent in the dry conditions. Most of North-East Montana is currently under a severe drought, with parts of Richland and Roosevelt Counties starting to show extreme drought.

Precipitation type will depend on the elevation and temperatures, but the unsettled conditions will move out of the area by Monday night and into Tuesday.

The sun will return mid-late next week with another disturbance entering the region by next weekend. We'll monitor the specifics of that system as it gets closer.