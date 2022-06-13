Eventful start to the week as we open up our Monday.

TODAY: Our Monday is shaping up to be partly to mostly cloudy. We will also be dealing with some scattered showers. Most of the rain will stay off to the West for today and we will have snow in the highest elevations. The temperatures will be cooler as highs will range from the upper 50s to lower 60s. We will have winds out of the West at 15-25 mph with gusts between 35-50 mph.

TONIGHT: We will stay mostly cloudy as we head into the overnight hours. There will be scattered showers which will become more numerous as we head towards the morning. The overnight lows will be in the lower to upper 40s. The winds will stay breezy out of the West at 10-20 mph with gusts to 30-40 mph.

TOMORROW: Temperatures will be in the upper 40s to mid 50s as we head into tomorrow. We will have mostly cloudy skies and there will be moderate rain showers. We will still be dealing with snow in the highest elevations. The winds will be strong out of the West at 25-35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.

WEDNESDAY: We will have scattered showers to start with clearing afternoon conditions and clouds as we head into the middle of the week. As for temperatures, our highs are looking to warm back up into the low to mid 70s. The wind will stay on the breezy side with West winds at 10-20 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

THURSDAY: Temperatures will continue to rise to some more summer-like conditions as we head into next Thursday with highs in the 80s for many. We will also have abundant sunshine as we will be under mostly clear skies. The winds will be out of the East at 5-15 mph.

FRIDAY: The temperatures are only looking to get warmer as we head into the end of the week. Highs for our Friday will range from the mid 80s to mid 90s. We will also be under mostly clear skies with plenty of sunshine. We will have winds out of the South at 10-15 mph.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: We will have temperatures that will remain warm for Saturday with highs in the low to mid 80s. For Sunday, however, we will have temps fall back into the 70s. We will be mostly sunny on Saturday and mostly cloudy for Sunday. We will have a slight chance for afternoon showers and thunderstorms on Saturday followed by a more widespread chance during the whole day on Sunday. Winds will be out of the Northwest at 5-10 mph both days of the weekend.