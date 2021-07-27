Excessive Heat Warning for Eastern Montana today.

HERE’S A LOOK AT THE FORECAST FOR THE NEXT 7 DAYS:

TODAY: Hottest day of the work week. Abundant sunshine with temperatures in the mid to upper 90’s. In Eastern Montana there is an excessive heat warning where temperatures will be in the low to mid 100’s. Most locations will be mostly cloudy to overcast. Winds light from the North at 5-10 mph. Chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm in Southwestern Montana during the evening and early overnight hours.

TONIGHT: It looks to be another very mild night. Temperatures will be hanging anywhere from the low 60’s to near 70 degrees. There is a possibility for a lingering shower or thunderstorm during the overnight hours especially in Eastern Montana. Winds will be out of the North at 5-10 mph but there could be gusts in Eastern Montana anywhere from 20-30 mph.

TOMORROW: Temperatures will back off a little bit but will remain hot once again with daytime highs in the low 90’s. Mostly cloudy to overcast for most locations. Winds will be out of the North at 10-15 mph but we could see gusts to 25 mph. There is a risk for an isolated afternoon shower or thunderstorm.

THURSDAY: Temperatures will remain hot as we will be anywhere from the low to mid 90’s. Fairly overcast to start the day but there could be some breaks of sunshine by the afternoon. Light winds out of the West at 5-10 mph. Chance of an isolated shower or thunderstorm during the evening.

FRIDAY: Temperatures once again look to be in the low to mid 90’s for the end of the work week. Winds are going to be out of the Northeast at about 5-10 mph. We are looking to be under partly cloudy skies with a slight chance of an afternoon shower or thunderstorm.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: There does look to be the chance for some precipitation this weekend. Increasing cloud cover as we head into the evening on Saturday and it will be mostly cloudy to overcast for much of the day on Sunday. Best chance for some scattered showers and thunderstorms comes during the evening hours on Sunday. High temperatures will range from the lower to the upper 90’s. Winds could get gusty on Sunday evening out of the East with gusts anywhere from 25-35 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy to start the work week. Temperatures will also remain fairly hot as most of us will be in the low 90’s. Winds will start off light but as we head into the afternoon hours we will see some gusts from 20-30 mph out of the West. Slight chance for an afternoon shower or thunderstorm.

