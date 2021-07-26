Excessive heat warnings in place as many could exceed 100 degrees tomorrow.

HERE’S A LOOK AT THE FORECAST FOR THE NEXT 7 DAYS:

TODAY: The sunshine continues today as there won’t be a cloud in the sky. High pressure still sits over our area as we remain under a ridge in the jet stream. Highs for most of us in the mid to upper 90’s. Some locations will run the risk of hitting 100 degrees in Eastern Montana. Winds out of the West at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: We remain clear as we head into the overnight hours. Heat from the day will be allowed to escape and we will drop into the mid to upper 50’s. We will have some increasing cloud cover as we head into the overnight hours but we will remain dry. Winds out of the Southwest at 5 mph.

TUESDAY: Hottest day of the work week. Abundant sunshine with temperatures in the mid to upper 90’s. In Eastern Montana there is an excessive heat warning where temperatures will be in the low to mid 100’s. Most locations will be mostly cloudy to overcast. Winds light from the North at 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Temperatures will back off a little bit but will remain hot once again with daytime highs in the low 90’s. Mostly cloudy to overcast for most locations. Winds remain light from the North at 5 mph. As of right now there is a risk for an isolated afternoon shower or thunderstorm.

THURSDAY: Temperatures will remain hot as we will be anywhere from the low to mid 90’s. Sunny to start then becoming more overcast during the afternoon. Light winds out of the West at 5-10 mph. Chance of an isolated shower or thunderstorm during the evening.

FRIDAY: Temperatures once again look to be in the low to mid 90’s for the end of the work week. Winds are going to be out of the Northeast at about 5-10 mph. We are looking to be under partly cloudy skies with a slight chance of an afternoon shower or thunderstorm.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: There does look to be the chance for some precipitation this weekend. Increasing cloud cover as we head into the evening on Saturday and it will be mostly cloudy to overcast for much of the day on Sunday. Best chance for some scattered showers and thunderstorms comes during the evening hours on Sunday. High temperatures will range from the lower to the upper 90’s. Winds could get gusty on Sunday evening out of the East with gusts anywhere from 25-35 mph.