Fabulous fall weather for the first week of October

Fabulous fall weather is in the forecast for at least the next week as an upper-level ridge is going to be in control of our weather. As we go through the next week, we are going to have partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies, mostly dry conditions, and little to no wind. We are also going to have comfortable temperatures over the next week as highs are going to be in the 70s tomorrow and Wednesday, and the 60s and low 70s from Thursday through Monday.

The upper-level storm system that has provided us with a lot of cloud cover, periods of rain, and cool temperatures over the past few days is finally going to leave Montana tonight. Overnight tonight, we are going to have mainly clear skies, mainly dry conditions, and cool temperatures as lows are going to be in the 40s in most locations.

For tomorrow, we are going to have lots of sunshine and dry conditions. Mostly sunny skies are then expected on Wednesday, and a couple isolated showers are possible Wednesday evening as a cold front begins to approach our area. It is also going to be mild on Tuesday and Wednesday as highs are going to be in the 70s in most locations.

There are then going to be some isolated showers around Wednesday night and Thursday, mainly in locations east of I-15, as a cold front passes through our area. We are also going to have partly cloudy skies Wednesday night and Thursday, and there is going to be a bit of a breeze around Wednesday night, mainly in locations east of I-15, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph. It is also going to be cooler on Thursday than it is going to be tomorrow as highs are going to be in the 60s.

We are then going to have partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies and mainly dry conditions on Friday and Saturday, and mainly sunny skies and dry conditions on Sunday and Monday. The temperatures are also going to be near to a little bit above average for this time of year on these four days as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 60s and low 70s.