We are going to have fabulous fall weather on Tuesday and Wednesday as an upper-level ridge is going to be in complete control of our weather. For these two days, we are going to have mostly to mainly sunny skies, dry conditions, little to no wind, and warm temperatures as highs are going to be in the upper 60s and low to mid 70s in most locations. Even though it is going to be warm during the day, cool temperatures are still expected at night with lows in the 30s and low 40s in most locations.

We are then going to have gusty winds around on Thursday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph, and wind gusts up to 50 mph are going to be possible at times. It is also going to be warm on Thursday as highs are going to be in the 70s, and the combination of gusty winds, warm temperatures, and low relative humidity is going to create elevated fire danger on Thursday. We are also going to have increasing clouds on Thursday, resulting in partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies for the afternoon and evening.

On Friday, we are going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies with a few isolated rain showers around. It is also going to be cooler on Friday than it is going to be over the next several days as highs are going to be in the 60s. Breezy conditions are also expected on Friday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and wind gusts up to 40 mph are going to be possible at times.

For this weekend and early next week, cooler and wetter weather is expected as an upper-level trough is going to be in control of our weather. On Saturday, we are going to have overcast skies with scattered rain and mountain snow showers around. We are then going to have mostly cloudy skies on Sunday with scattered rain/snow showers around in the lower elevations and scattered snow showers around in the mountains. Some more scattered rain and snow showers are then possible on Monday.

The temperatures are also going to cool down A LOT this weekend as highs are going to be in the 50s on Saturday and the 40s on Sunday and Monday. Also, lows Saturday night and Sunday night and are going to be in the mid to upper 20s and low to mid 30s, so a freeze and/or frost is expected in all locations. It is also going to be breezy this weekend and on Monday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph, and wind gusts over 30 mph are going to be possible at times.